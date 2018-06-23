Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority of Allegheny County will partially reopen light rail service on the Blue Line starting Sunday.

Vehicles on the Blue Line South Hills Village route will be fully restored from Upper St. Clair to downtown and the North Shore on Sunday. Service will start at the regularly scheduled time Sunday morning.

Service on the Blue Line Library route will be partially restored. Vehicles will run from the Lytle stop to downtown and the North Shore.

While crews continue to work, shuttle buses will serve Blue Line Library stations from Library to Lytle via Route 88. Port Authority does not have an estimated time for when that part of the line will reopen.

Port Authority will offer free parking at the South Hills Village garage until all Blue Line service is fully restored. Anyone who purchased a July parking pass for the South Hills Village garage will be able to use those passes for the month of August.

The park and ride lots at Library and West Library will be closed until Blue Line Library service is fully restored in order to help expedite repairs. Riders who usually park in those lots are encouraged to park at the South Hills Village garage.

Severe storms and flooding caused significant damage to portions of the Blue Line rails Wednesday night. Service was suspended during the storms and remained closed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Riders with questions can call Port Authority Customer Service at (412) 442-2000 or (412) 231-7007 for TTY.