SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — A downed tree knocked out power for 2,000 Duquesne Light customers on Saturday night.

According to Duquesne Light officials, a large tree came down near the Wendy’s on Browns Hill Road, knocking out service for hundreds.

The outage started around 10 p.m.

The Duquesne Light website said around 11:45 p.m. that 2,044 customers in the area were without power.

Duquesne Light says they’re working on rerouting power. They initially said they expected the majority of customers to have power back by midnight, but more than 2,000 customers were still without power around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Duquesne Light website.

