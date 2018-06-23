Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police say one woman was armed and another claimed to have a bomb when they robbed a West Mifflin bank Saturday.

It happened at the PNC Bank on Clairton Boulevard as the bank was getting ready to close around 3 p.m.

Both women were wearing all black with black head scarves.

According to police, one woman, who had a surgical mask covering her face, told the teller she had a bomb, although what she actually had appeared to be an oxygen tank. She is described as a black female.

Police say the other woman showed a small caliber black pistol and had a suitcase with her. She is described as a white female with red hair.

The armed woman passed a note to the teller, and the women had the teller take them back into the safe. They took an undisclosed amount of cash, then took off.

Police say the women were last seen walking out of the bank towards Century III Mall.

No one was hurt.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to call (412) 461-3125 or use the department’s online tip page at westmifflinpolice.com/submit-a-tip.