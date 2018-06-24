Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) – Officials in western Pennsylvania are reporting a partial road collapse following a landslide near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County officials said Sunday that McKees Rocks police report a road restricted to one lane, but they say “there is no closure and no critical infrastructure affected at this time.”

County officials said Saturday that landside in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood closed one lane of a road and brought down several telephone poles and utility lines.

Massive rains in the region earlier this year have caused multiple landslides, endangering dozens of structures.

In April, a landslide caused a portion of a road to plummet about 40 feet down a steep hill, prompting evacuation of an apartment complex in East Pittsburgh. Earlier this month, a landslide in Millville endangered two homes, neither of which was occupied.

