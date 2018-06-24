Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash shut down I-376 Eastbound late Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight between the Edgewood/Swissvale exit and the US 8 North/Wilkinsburg exit.

All lanes were closed.

Multiple emergency crews were at the scene.

Further details have not yet been released.

