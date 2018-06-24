WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcycle crash shut down part of I-376 in Rosslyn Farms on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 6:15 p.m.

Allegheny County says police have I-376 westbound closed to traffic at the I-79 split. The road will be closed until further notice.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Further details about the crash have not yet been released.

