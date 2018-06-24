Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Kennywood’s coasters is taking home the bronze, so to speak, in a USA Today poll determining the best roller coasters in the country.

Phantom’s Revenge was one of 20 nominees selected by a panel of experts. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote online.

It ultimately took the number 3 spot on the list. Six Flags New England’s SUPERMAN The Ride was named the best coaster in the country and Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Twisted Colossus came in second.

The steel coaster was up against rides at Cedar Point, Busch Gardens, Six Flags and more.

Cedar Point’s newest coaster, Steel Vengeance, was voted the 10th best coaster in the United States. It just opened in early May.

The Phoenix roller coaster at Knoebels Amusement Resort, located in Elysburg, Pa., was voted the 7th best roller coaster in the country.

