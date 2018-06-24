Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A 40-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday evening.
The victim’s name is Frank Wehrer and the accident happened at 6:58 p.m.
