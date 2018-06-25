Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Funeral services will be held today for 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr.

A visitation was held Sunday afternoon, which drew a large turnout. The stream of people in and out of Tunie Funeral Home was steady. They were young, old, black, white, personal friends and those who came as a sign of support for Rose’s family.

The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. at the Woodland Hills Intermediate School and, according to the school district, it’s limited to family, friends and classmates.

Media and protesters are not allowed on school property.

Today is about paying respects, reflecting and supporting a family in deep pain. Protesters who have taken to the streets for the past few nights have called a halt to sending a message until after Rose has been laid to rest, but the battle for justice for the Woodland Hills student has only just begun.

Lee Merritt is one of the attorneys representing the Rose family.

“This is one of their more difficult days. Not only because they’re seeing their lifeless son lying there in a casket, but they are surrounded by people who knew him so well in life and loved him so well in life,” he said. “For a lot of parents, they think this is a dream and they’re going to get past it.”

Rose was shot and killed last week by an East Pittsburgh Police officer. The shooting has sparked nightly protests around the city, and cell phone video of the incident has captured national attention. The shooting has been ruled a homicide, but no charges have been filed in the case yet. Merritt hopes that soon will change.

“I think anybody can look at that video and say that was unnecessary,” Merritt said. “It’s inconsistent with the officer’s training, it’s inconsistent with police procedure and it’s inconsistent within the bounds of the Constitution.”

