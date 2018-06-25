Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBSLA) — Police surrounded a Long Beach, California high-rise apartment building early Monday morning after reports that shots were fired following an explosion.

Police were sent just before 4 a.m. to the Covenant Manor, 600 E. 4th Street, in Long Beach, after an active shooter was reported at the scene of an explosion. Two people have been reported shot, and the building has since been evacuated.

A police helicopter is circling the senior and disabled housing facility, where the top floor’s fire alarm lights were seen going on and off. A SWAT team moved in just before 5 a.m. local time.

One resident said as he led a group of people out of the building, he saw a man sitting on the stairs between the third and second floor with a gun in his hand, looking at the gun. The group went back up and found another way out before telling police what they saw.

The resident said he was familiar with the man as a regular bicyclist in the area, but did not know his name.

Another resident said he heard the explosion, and saw where it took out a sliding door. He said he saw one of his neighbors had been shot.

