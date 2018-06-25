Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FISHERS, Ind. (KDKA) — A child fired a gun they found on a couch in an IKEA store Monday.

According to CBS affiliate WTTV, the incident happened around 2 p.m. in Fishers, Ind., at an IKEA store.

Authorities told WTTV a customer sat down on a display couch in the store to test it. When he got up, his gun became dislodged from his pants, but the customer didn’t notice and he walked away to continue shopping.

Children then found the gun on the couch and one pulled the trigger, firing a single shot.

WTTV says no injuries were reported and the store remained open after the incident. The IKEA location released a statement saying in part, “We take this incident very seriously and we have offered the family of the child involved our sincerest apologies.”

The statement goes on to say IKEA stores have a no-weapon policy and they are cooperating with police in their investigation.