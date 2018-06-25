WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Franco Harris, Franco's Pizzeria, Heinz Field, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Visitors to Pittsburgh’s North Shore will be able to grab a bite to eat at a new restaurant in Heinz Field, whether it’s a game day or not.

Franco’s Pizzeria is scheduled to open at the stadium in August, and the eatery will be open year-round.

The restaurant will be located on Art Rooney Avenue in the Bud Light Pub 33, adjacent to the FedEx Great Hall.

francos pizzeria Year Round Eatery Francos Pizzeria To Open At Heinz Field

Artist rendering (Photo Credit: Heinz Field)

This isn’t the first time Heinz Field has partnered with former Pittsburgh Steeler and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris. Harris and Heinz Field had previously partnered to open Franco’s Italian Army Gridiron Sausages in the Ford Fan Zone in 2016.

The eatery will serve pizza, calzones, soups, salads, soft drinks, specialty wines and spirits, and it features outdoor patio seating, along with lights, sound and video for events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch