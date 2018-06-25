Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Visitors to Pittsburgh’s North Shore will be able to grab a bite to eat at a new restaurant in Heinz Field, whether it’s a game day or not.

Franco’s Pizzeria is scheduled to open at the stadium in August, and the eatery will be open year-round.

The restaurant will be located on Art Rooney Avenue in the Bud Light Pub 33, adjacent to the FedEx Great Hall.

This isn’t the first time Heinz Field has partnered with former Pittsburgh Steeler and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris. Harris and Heinz Field had previously partnered to open Franco’s Italian Army Gridiron Sausages in the Ford Fan Zone in 2016.

The eatery will serve pizza, calzones, soups, salads, soft drinks, specialty wines and spirits, and it features outdoor patio seating, along with lights, sound and video for events.