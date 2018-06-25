Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — An employee at an arena on the Penn State campus is accused of secretly recording dozens of videos of males urinating in an arena restroom.

According to a criminal complaint, a student attending the State College Area High School prom at the Bryce Jordan Center on May 12 told police he asked a man who he thought was a chaperone where he could find a restroom.

That man has been identified as 54-year-old Charles William Chamberlin, a Bryce Jordan Center employee.

Chamberlin told the student he needed to use the restroom as well and showed the student where it was.

The student told police he went to a urinal and Chamberlin went into a bathroom stall next to the urinal. As the student began to urinate, he says he heard the sound of a video camera being started on a smartphone, and when he looked over, he could see the camera side of a smartphone pointed at him through a small opening between the stall and the wall. The student then ran out of the bathroom.

The criminal complaint says video surveillance footage from the hallway outside the restroom shows Chamberlin and the student enter the restroom together, then the student runs out of the restroom with a “shocked” look on his face a minute later. Chamberlin exits the restroom nine minutes later.

Police were able to identify Chamberlin using the video footage, and they obtained a search warrant for his phone.

The criminal complaint says they found 37 different videos of males urinating on Chamberlin’s phone. All 37 videos were taken from the inside of the same Bryce Jordan Center restroom stall. The first video was filmed in April 2017 and the most recent video was filmed in April 2018.

Police say they were able to determine there were 22 different victims filmed in the 37 videos. None of the victims were aware they were being recorded or consented to being recorded.

Chamberlin is being charged with 76 counts of invasion of privacy.