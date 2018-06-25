Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A long-awaited study suggests changes in how the death penalty works in Pennsylvania, including a subcommittee’s recommendation to improve legal defense in capital cases.

The report released Monday by the Task Force and Advisory Committee on Capital Punishment said its procedure subcommittee recommends the state make its lethal injection protocol public and use “an appropriate and effective drug” to execute people humanely.

The state Senate ordered the review in 2011, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he would wait for its findings before revisiting the capital punishment moratorium he issued shortly after taking office in 2015.

Wolf has said he was concerned about what he called a “flawed system” that is “ineffective, unjust, and expensive.”

Pennsylvania’s Corrections Department held 149 men on death row as of the start of June.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)