INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — An Indiana County man is accused of repeatedly assaulting two young girls over the course of several years.

According to a criminal complaint, two 13-year-old girls say 33-year-old Wolfgang Sommer repeatedly touched them inappropriately starting when they were about six years old. The assaults continued to happen until the summer of 2017.

One victim said on at least one occasion, she woke up in the middle of the night to find her pants were undone and Sommer was lying in bed with her.

Sommer is facing charges of indecent assault and endangering welfare of children.

