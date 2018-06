Police Arrest Teen Who Also Ran From Vehicle During Antwon Rose ShootingAllegheny County Police say they have arrested the juvenile who ran from the car with Antwon Rose prior to Rose’s fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh.

Antwon Rose Shooting: Protests Resume In Downtown PittsburghProtests have resumed in Pittsburgh in response to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was killed by an East Pittsburgh Police officer.

Dangerous Heat Possible In Pittsburgh, Western Pennsylvania This WeekendAre you ready to feel the heat? Temperatures could be hot enough that a Heat Advisory may be issued in the coming days.

Cop's Facebook Comment About Slain Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Gets Him Desk DutyA Pittsburgh police officer who posted a Facebook comment that appeared to celebrate the recent death of up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been put on desk duty.

Sources Say Video Shows Antwon Rose Firing Weapon In Drive-By Shooting Minutes Before Being Killed By East Pittsburgh Officer; County Disputes ReportsSources tell KDKA-TV News that video shows Antwon Rose firing a gun during a drive-by shooting just minutes before he was shot and killed by police officer Michael Rosfeld, but Allegheny County officials are disputing those reports.

AT&T Warning Customers About Phone ScamThe cell and internet provider is telling customers to be aware of calls asking them to verify their Social Security Number in order to stop their service from being suspended.

Officials Hope To Re-Open Route 30 In Coming DaysA portion of Route 30 that was destroyed by a landslide earlier this year could re-open by the end of the week.

Pittsburgh Police To Work 12-Hour Shifts While Monitoring Protests Over Fatal Shooting Of Antwon RosePittsburgh Police say all their officers will work 12-hour shifts while they continue to monitor protests over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose by an East Pittsburgh Police officer.

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Shuts Down Inbound Parkway EastAn overturned tractor-trailer shut down part of the Parkway East Tuesday morning.

Police: Penn State Arena Employee Secretly Recorded 37 Videos Of Males Urinating In RestroomAn employee at an arena on the Penn State campus is accused of secretly recording dozens of videos of males urinating in an arena restroom.