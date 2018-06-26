Filed Under:Antwon Rose, East Pittsburgh, East Pittsburgh Police, Local TV, Protest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have a possible suspect in the investigation into a car that drove through a crowd of people protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose on Friday night.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Hundreds of people marched through Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore on Friday during the third day of protests over the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld on June 19.

Friday’s protest ended up outside PNC Park, where a Pirates game was taking place.

Around 11 p.m., a car drove through the crowd. Several people chased and hit the car, but the driver did not stop.

According to Pittsburgh Police, one person suffered an ankle injury and another suffered a back injury and contusions.

Police have been investigating the incident and they said Tuesday that they had obtained the license plate of the vehicle and have a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to gather and review additional evidence, including videos and witness accounts. Investigators have also consulted with the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the car is asked to contact Zone 2 Police at (412) 255-2827.

