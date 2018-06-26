Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Are you ready to feel the heat?

Pittsburgh has already recorded its third 90 degree day of the year so far. And, we could easily double the number of 90 degree days so far this year by the end of the weekend.

In all, I am forecasting four straight 90 degree days starting on Friday.

Temperatures could be hot enough that a Heat Advisory may be issued.

The Pittsburgh office issued a Heat Advisory last week for a small portion of their coverage area in Ohio. Before that, you’d have to go all the way back to 2016 to find the last Heat Advisory issued from the Pittsburgh National Weather Service.

Heat advisories are issued in Pittsburgh when the “feels like” temperature or heat index reaches 100 degrees for a forecast period of time of two hours or more. We could see a couple of days in a row with this metric being reached.

With the heat expected to move in, it is important to go over exactly what you should and should not do.

If you have to be outside, you should have lots of water and an area that is shaded to retreat to when in need of a break.

Make sure you check on the elderly and if you know they do not have air conditioning, you can take them in for a couple of days. Also, know the signs of heat stroke and the several stages. Heat exhaustion is a cumulative sickness so nights with temperatures over 70 degrees leaves little relief for your body.

While 90 degree weather is forecast to come to an end next Tuesday, the weather pattern is expected to be fairly hot through at least the Fourth of July with highs remaining in the upper 80s and lows around 70 degrees still.