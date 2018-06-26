Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last week’s flooding south of Pittsburgh badly damaged some of the equipment for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s new Mounted Unit.

The horses have been on hiatus for 15 years, but recently made their return during the Kenny Chesney concert. Now, thanks to the flooding, the unit is dealing with a setback that could prove to be very costly. The county stable, in South Park, where the city horses have been staying was no exception.

“I got a call to call communications and they reported about four to five feet of water out in the stables,” said Cmdr. Clarence Trapp, of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

The pouring rain made it difficult for the officers to get there. When they arrived, everything was in water.

“The indoor riding rink looked like a lake,” said Cmdr. Trapp.

Thankfully, all of the horses were fine.

“Our horses are pretty tall, as you’ve seen and the water was up to their stomachs. They took it pretty well, they weren’t thrashing around or in a panic or whatever,” said Cmdr. Trapp.

Much of the new supplies and equipment were damaged beyond repair.

“The bedding that we keep on hand to re-do the stalls, the feed, the hay was all heavily damaged. Even medicine for the horses was lost,” said Cmdr. Trapp.

The damage was so extensive, it’s making the cleanup seem endless.

“My riders have spent every day since then cleaning the stables,” said Cmdr. Trapp.

What makes the setback even more disheartening is that the unit just began deployment last month.

“Things were starting to roll along pretty well. We just got the truck and trailer and the decals and the striping put on,” said Cmdr. Trapp.

Now, it’s unclear whether the truck and the trailer can be repaired, and if so, at what cost. In the meantime, the county is lending them transportation equipment. That is how they were able to be at Tuesday’s protest on Grant Street.

Cmdr. Trapp said, “Getting them out today was good. It gave them a chance to exercise and get out of their stalls.”

The hope is for the Unit’s six horses to be housed in a stable in the city, but the focus now is getting everything repaired or replaced.

If you would like to help out, the City’s Mounted Unit is accepting donations. Checks can be made out to the Treasurer of the City of Pittsburgh. Specify in the memo line that the check is for the Mounted Unit. Checks can be mailed to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Headquarters, Attn: Lee Schmidt, 1203 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

You can also check the Mounted Unit’s Official Facebook Page for a list of supplies that are also needed. Click here: https://www.facebook.com/PghMounted/