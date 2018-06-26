Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed a key piece of their team.

According to the team’s official website, Bryan Rust has signed a four-year deal with an average annual value of $3.5 million.

The 26-year-old winger established new career highs in assists (25) and points (38) in 69 games this season.

However, he’s also a proven performer in the playoffs. In 18 elimination games, Rust has come up with 11 points, including both goals in Game 7 win over the Tamp Bay Lightning in 2016.

In 58 career playoff games, Rust has racked up 16 goals and five assists.

