PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have arrested the juvenile who ran from the car with Antwon Rose prior to Rose’s fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh.

Zaijuan Hester, 17, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Monday on another charge in the Hill District.

Police say that Hester will be charged Tuesday in connection with the drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in North Braddock.

Both Hester, and Rose ran from a jitney after it was pulled over by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld.

Rosfeld shot and killed Antwon Rose, but until last night Hester remained at large.

Hester was arrested with a 19-year-old woman on Deraud Street in the Hill District.

He is currently charged with a probation violation for filing off an ankle monitoring bracelet. The young woman has been charged with retail theft.

While police did confirm to KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that Hester will be charged in connection with the drive-by shooting in North Braddock, they will not confirm if he will be charged with doing the actual shooting.

In that incident, shots from the car in which Rose and Hester were riding in, hit and wounded a 22-year-old in the 800 block of Kirkpatrick Street.

That person was hit in the abdomen, but returned fire, putting two holes in the rear window of the jitney.

Rosfeld later pulled over the car, and ordered the jitney driver to the ground. At that time, both Rose and Hester ran.

Rosfeld fired three shots, striking and killing Rose in the back.

Police recovered two guns in the jitney.

