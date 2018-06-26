Filed Under:Fentanyl, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Houston, Texas

HOUSTON (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating after a flyer with fentanyl on it was found on a sheriff office vehicle in Houston on Tuesday.

Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff, said a sergeant found a flyer on the windshield of her vehicle outside the sheriff’s office building, picked it up, then got in her vehicle and started to drive away. As she was driving, she started to feel lightheaded and began experiencing other symptoms of fentanyl exposure.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Authorities began to investigate the flyers, which were placed on 10 to 15 sheriff’s office vehicles, and one of the flyers did test positive for fentanyl.

HAZMAT crews were called to the scene to treat vehicles for possible fentanyl contamination.

The sheriff says a thorough investigation will be conducted.

