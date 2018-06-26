Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) – An overturned tractor-trailer shut down part of the Parkway East Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the Bates Street exit in the Oakland area.

State police have stopped traffic before the inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

It appears only one lane is slowly getting by in the area of the crash. Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

It is unclear when the road will fully reopen.

There are no reports of injuries.

