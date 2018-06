Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A one-year-old died on Wednesday evening after falling from a fourth-floor window.

The tragic incident occurred on the 400 block of Mount Pleasant Road in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Officers responded at 5:22 p.m. and the baby was rushed to a local hospital, but died from injuries sustained in the roughly 35-foot fall.

Police are investigating.

