CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) – One man died in a house fire in Coraopolis early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just after 6 a.m. at a home on Sixth Avenue.

Firefighters say one man died in the fire. He has been identified as 55-year-old Marc Sampey.

The fire seemed to have started from the back of the home and firefighters quickly got it under control.

One police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one else was injured.