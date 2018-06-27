Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man has been arrested, accused of attacking and allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife with a bleach-soaked toilet brush.

Brittney Bush says while she was allegedly subjected to a brutal attempted sexual assault, she doesn’t want to be called a victim.

“You need to say enough is enough,” she says.

Brittney says she and her husband were bickering, and, as he’s reportedly done in the past, John Wayne Bush Jr., allegedly flew into a rage inside their Hempfield Township home.

“He went a little too far this time,” Brittney said.

In the midst of the argument, the 44-year-old man took the couple’s 6-year-old to a family member’s house.

“I sent him a text message and told him, ‘I’m taking my medicine and going to bed,’ and not to bother me,” she said.

Brittney wasn’t sure if he was coming back. Expecting trouble if he did, she chose to use an app on her cell phone if things escalated.

“I had the voice recorder up and ready to go, and had it hid and ready to start recording,” Brittany said.

Her husband did return. Brittney says what happened next was as horrific as it was painful.

“Next thing I know, he opens the door, throws a bleach-soaked toilet bowl brush at me,” Brittney said.

Investigators say John then tried to sexually assault his wife with the bleach-soaked brush.

“I told him, ‘Don’t touch me. You have no right to touch me,’” she said.

With her arms and legs pinned down and in incredible pain, Brittney says she used the only weapon available.

“Biting him, biting him on the shoulder and breaking skin,” she said.

When John then ran from the room bleeding, Brittney locked the bedroom door and called the police. Troopers arrested her husband when they arrived.

Brittney says audio of the entire alleged attack was recorded and investigators say it’s now viable evidence.

“When you are a victim that’s trying to record something for your safety, and to help prove that you’re a victim, in court later on, that’s actually something you’re allowed to do,” said Trooper Stephen Limani, of Pennsylvania State Police.

Brittney says she’s suffered chemical burns to her legs and other areas below her waist. She say she’s going to be okay. However, she says her marriage is over.

“I’m done. You can only handle so much,” Brittney said.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, simple assault and harassment. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond.