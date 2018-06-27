Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to court records, a charge of criminal homicide has been filed against East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.

The shooting happened when Rosfeld pulled over a vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting in North Braddock.

With the vehicle stopped, Rosfeld exited his cruiser, drew his weapon and ordered the driver out and to the ground. The driver complied and as Rosfeld turned his attention to the passengers in the vehicle, the person in the front seat got out.

Rosfeld said that person turned his hand toward him and he observed something dark, which he perceived to be a gun. Rosfeld said he took cover behind his cruiser to obtain a better view and fired his weapon. At the same time, the second passenger fled from the vehicle.

Police had Rosfeld go through the timeline of events once more. This time, Rosfeld said he did not see a gun when the front seat passenger got out and ran.

Officers confronted Rosfeld about the inconsistency in his report and he stated he did see something in the passenger’s hand, but was not sure what it was. He also stated that he was not sure if the passenger with his arm pointed in his direction was still pointing at him when he fired his weapon.

According to attorney Pat Thomassey, Rosfeld turned himself in Wednesday morning and is out on $250,000 bond.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. where more details are expected to be released.

According to sources, Rosfeld had only been on duty in East Pittsburgh for three weeks, and he was formally sworn in about 90 minutes before the fatal shooting. Rosfeld had been working as a police officer in the region since 2011.

He had previously worked in Harmarville and Oakmont. He also worked for the University of Pittsburgh Police Department and was reportedly dismissed for cause from the university. Pitt turned his personnel file over to county investigators as part of the investigation.

