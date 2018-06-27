WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, $2.1 million contract on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound center was a strong influence on the team’s bottom six after arriving in Pittsburgh on Oct. 21 in a trade that sent Scott Wilson to the Detroit Red Wings.

In 73 games with the Penguins, Sheahan had 11 goals and 21 assists while also providing a strong faceoff and defensive presence. He led the team with a 54.4 faceoff percentage as well as playing a team-high 2:41 minutes-per-game shorthanded. His 46 blocked shots ranked third among team forwards.

The Penguins freed up some cap space earlier in the day when they traded Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick to the Buffalo Sabres for a conditional draft pick.

