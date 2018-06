Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly traded Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick to the Buffalo Sabres.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports the Pens sent the pair to Buffalo for a 2019 4th round draft pick, that could become a third.

Sheary and Hunwick to Buffalo for 2019 4th that can become a 3rd. https://t.co/zi2XB1dIvv — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2018

The move will free up considerable cap space for the Penguins.

Sheary was set to make $3 million and Hunwick $2.25 million.

The trade comes one day after the Penguins signed Bryan Rust to a new four-year contract.