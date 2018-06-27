Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates put embattled utility man Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a right quadriceps strain on Wednesday.

The assignment is retroactive to June 25, so Rodriguez could return July 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

ROSTER MOVE: Tanner Anderson selected from AAA Indy; Sean Rodriguez to DL with right quad strain (retro to 6/25). A.J. Schugel moves to 60-day DL. — Pirates (@Pirates) June 27, 2018

This could be a welcome break for Rodriguez, who is batting just .145 with a .544 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 46 strikeouts in 137 plate appearances.

In corresponding moves, right-hander Tanner Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and righty A.J. Schugel was transferred to the 60-day D.L. to make room for Anderson on the 40-man roster.

The 25-year-old Anderson was Pittsburgh’s 20th round selection in 2015. In 24 relief appearances in Triple-A this season, Anderson has gone 1-1 with a 2.34 ERA and six walks.