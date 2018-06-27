Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some easy recipes for an al fresco summer dinner.

Sausage Stuffed Zucchini Boats

4 medium zucchini, cut in half lengthwise

Extra virgin olive oil for sautéing the vegetables

8 ounces sweet bulk Italian sausage

8 ounces hot bulk Italian sausage

1 clove garlic, minced

1 medium onion, chopped

2 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup Parmesan, finely grated

½ cup mozzarella, shaved

¼ cup breadcrumbs

4 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

With a teaspoon, scoop out the flesh from the interior of the zucchini, so they resemble boats. Place the zucchini boats in a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish. Chop the zucchini flesh and set aside.

In a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the olive oil and let heat through. Add the sweet and hot Italian sausage, and cook for 5 minutes. Drain excess oil from pan. Add the garlic onion, chopped zucchini flesh, tomatoes and some salt and pepper. Cook until softened, about 4 minutes.

In a medium bowl, mix together the Parmesan, mozzarella, breadcrumbs and parsley.

Spoon in and mound the sausage mixture into the zucchini boats. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture over top. Place in oven and bake until golden on top, about 20 minutes.

Makes 8 Zucchini Boats

Lime Pie

4 cups pretzels

½ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup butter, melted

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 10-ounce jar lime curd (about 1 cup)

1-2 teaspoons lime zest

1-2 tablespoons lime juice

2 cups whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

Fresh raspberries

Additional lime zest (optional)

Directions:

For the Crust: Pulse pretzels in a food processor to make fine crumbs (You should have 1-1/2 cups.) Add the brown sugar; pulse to combine. Add butter; pulse until mixture holds together.

Press mixture evenly onto bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate or 2-quart square baking dish. Chill while preparing filling.

For the Filling: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, lime curd, lime zest and lime juice with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. In another large bowl, beat whipping cream on medium speed until soft peaks form; add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until stiff peaks form. Fold about a quarter of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture to soften; fold in remaining whipped cream. Spoon filling into the chilled crust, and chill for 2 to 24 hours, or until firm.

Before serving, sprinkle with fresh raspberries and, if desired, additional lime zest.

Serves: 6 to 8