PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly signing defenseman Jack Johnson when free agency begins July 1.

Jason Mackey from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Pens intend to give Johnson a five-year deal.

Mackey says the deal is in the $16 million dollar range, averaging $3-3.5 million a year.

Johnson, 31, is coming off the worst season of his career, and at one point even asked to be traded.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has reportedly been lobbying for the Penguins to pursue Johnson. The two were prep school teammates at Shattuck-St. Mary’s and good friends.

