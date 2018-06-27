Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly signing defenseman Jack Johnson when free agency begins July 1.

Jason Mackey from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Pens intend to give Johnson a five-year deal.

.@MarkMaddenX first reported that the Penguins intend to sign defenseman Jack Johnson Sunday to a five-year deal. Confirming that. Source says it will be in the $16 million range total (between $3-$3.5 million AAV). — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 27, 2018

Mackey says the deal is in the $16 million dollar range, averaging $3-3.5 million a year.

Johnson, 31, is coming off the worst season of his career, and at one point even asked to be traded.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has reportedly been lobbying for the Penguins to pursue Johnson. The two were prep school teammates at Shattuck-St. Mary’s and good friends.