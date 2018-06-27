Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A section of Route 30 that was destroyed by a landslide earlier this year has now re-opened.

The road officially re-opened Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Golden Triangle Construction said its work on the road is done. The road could have opened Tuesday, but PennDOT had some housekeeping work adjacent to the slide.

Even as traffic returns to Route 30, there is still more work to do below.

The precast concrete slabs of the wall still need to be installed, and utilities restored to the Electric Avenue Apartments.

It’s estimated the residents who have been housed in local hotels since the slide occurred April 7 will not get back into their apartments until late July.

