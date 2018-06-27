Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather moving through the western Pennsylvania region on Wednesday night triggered a Tornado Warning.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Westmoreland County through 8:30 p.m., and was then allowed to expire.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

According to KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla, the storm was working its way through the Ligonier area.

“It is centered just south of Route 30 and north of the Turnpike,” said Verszyla.

Tornado Warning including Latrobe PA, Mount Pleasant PA, Loyalhanna PA until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/sgR2OH5Wqp — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 28, 2018

As a result of the severe weather, Penn Power was reporting hundreds of customers without power. The majority are located in Westmoreland County with 851. There were 148 reported in Washington County, and 72 in Allegheny County.

After leaving Westmoreland County, he said the storm would be moving into the Somerset and Cambria counties.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.