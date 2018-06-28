Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD (KDKA) – Protesters have gathered outside of the Arnold municipal building over the mayor’s controversial comments about Antwon Rose protesters.

On Facebook, Mayor Karen Peconi suggested that people who have been protesting this past week in the Pittsburgh area calling for justice after Rose’s death should be sprayed with fire hoses.

With images of a water cannon and in reference to an upcoming protest march, she wrote, “We need one of these for tomorrow.

Then, in part, she wrote, “They don’t care about jobs for Pittsburgh…none of them work now. That’s how they can do this at 7 a.m. …Very sad.”

Today, protesters rallied outside the Arnold municipal building with Black Lives Matter flags. One sign read, “Racist mayor must go.”

Councilman Joseph Bia is calling for Peconi to resign.

“I do want her to resign, I think the damage is irreparable,” Bia said.

After critics started to condemn her posts, Peconi issued a press release saying, “I love this community, I would do anything for the people here. I don’t take my position as Mayor lightly and deeply regret the comments I made on Facebook. It was never my intention to offend anyone, and for those who I offended I am sincerely sorry.”

