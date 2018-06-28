Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ambassador for The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation made an appearance at Pittsburgh’s very own Korean War Memorial on Thursday.

Hannah Kim is the leader of the group, “Remember 727,” which stands for July 27, the day the Korean War ended in 1953. She is visiting Pittsburgh as a part of her 50 state, 70 city, 90-day tour of the country.

According to Kim, the purpose of the three-month trip, is to visit each Korean War Memorial in the U.S., and to “honor Korean War veterans, and promote peace.”

“It’s not a war that was fought a long time ago by foreign people. It was from your own hometown, your home-state, and locally that went and fought,” Kim said.

Many local Korean War veterans gathered Thursday at the memorial, which is located along the North Shore’s river trail, to hear Kim speak. One of those vets included the organizer of the event, Chuck Marwood.

Marwood said he and the others “were so fortunate to have her stop in Pittsburgh to see our memorial.”

Among the crowd were community members who came to honor the Korean War veterans. Miran Surh, a local Korean-American woman, said she can’t thank the veterans enough for what they have done.

“For many generations we have been thinking about these veterans who have fought in Korea to bring peace into our country. And we are very thankful they have done so much,” Surh said.

Through “Remember 727” and her national tour, Kim is working to raise money to help build a wall of remembrance at the National Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C.

Her trip will conclude in D.C. on July 27.

To find out more about Remember 727, visit their website at: http://remember727.org.