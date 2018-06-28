WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Border Policy, Immigration, Melania Trump

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Melania Trump is heading back toward the southern border of the United States.

On Thursday, the first lady is expected to visit immigration centers housing migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Her spokeswoman declined to immediately release details, citing security concerns.

Melania Trump traveled to the border town of McAllen, Texas, last Thursday to meet with officials dealing with families detained at the border. She also met with some children at one of the facilities.

But the trip was overshadowed by a jacket she wore to and from Texas that said on the back: “I really don’t care, do u?” The first lady’s spokeswoman said there had been no hidden message.

melania trump i really dont care Melania Trump Heading Back Toward The U.S. Mexico Border

US First Lady Melania Trump boards a flight at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 12, 2018. Trump was heading to Texas to visit shelters for migrant children separated from their parents. (Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch