WASHINGTON (AP) – Melania Trump is heading back toward the southern border of the United States.

On Thursday, the first lady is expected to visit immigration centers housing migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Her spokeswoman declined to immediately release details, citing security concerns.

Melania Trump traveled to the border town of McAllen, Texas, last Thursday to meet with officials dealing with families detained at the border. She also met with some children at one of the facilities.

But the trip was overshadowed by a jacket she wore to and from Texas that said on the back: “I really don’t care, do u?” The first lady’s spokeswoman said there had been no hidden message.

