WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Local TV, Mt. Oliver, St. Clair Village, SWAT

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ST. CLAIR (KDKA) – Shots were reportedly fired at police in St. Clair Thursday morning, which has prompted a SWAT situation.

According to police, the incident began around 8:13 a.m. in the 500 block of Engstler Street.

Pittsburgh Police and U.S. Marshalls were serving an arrest warrant on a homicide suspect. As they were doing so, shots were fired at police.

As a result, SWAT was called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch