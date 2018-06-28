Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ST. CLAIR (KDKA) – Shots were reportedly fired at police in St. Clair Thursday morning, which has prompted a SWAT situation.

According to police, the incident began around 8:13 a.m. in the 500 block of Engstler Street.

Pittsburgh Police and U.S. Marshalls were serving an arrest warrant on a homicide suspect. As they were doing so, shots were fired at police.

As a result, SWAT was called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released at this time.

