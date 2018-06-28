Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Westmoreland County during Wednesday’s severe storms.

Severe weather triggered a Tornado Warning around 8 p.m.

There were numerous reports of funnel clouds in the county. Steve Howell, the fire chief of the Hecla Volunteer Fire Department, said he saw at least three funnel clouds in the Mount Pleasant area shortly after 8 p.m.

He said they were spinning around, they touched the ground, then they dissipated and reformed again.

Over on Udell Road at Cannonball Court, a large tree fell on to a home. Chief Howell said part of the tree went through the roof and landed in the living room. The people who live there were home, but no one was hurt.

Other trees were blown over near Route 819.

A wall cloud formed in the skies over Latrobe, and many people captured it in photos and cell phone video.

There were also reports of cloud formations and funnel clouds in New Stanton, Kecksburg, Mammoth Park and more.

West Penn Power said more than 1,000 customers lost power in the New Stanton area at the height of the storms, all but a few dozen had power restored by late Wednesday night.