Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered for another night of demonstrations on Wednesday in response to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. by an East Pittsburgh police officer last week.

Late Wednesday night they gathered outside Officer Michael Rosfeld’s home.

Earlier in the day, Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide in Rose’s death. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“Based on that evidence, I find that Rosfeld’s actions were intentional and they certainly brought about the result he was looking to accomplish. He was not acting to prevent death or serious bodily injury. It is my position that he is not entitled to a justification charge to a jury as a defense,” said Stephen Zappala, the Allegheny County District Attorney.

Rosfeld turned himself in and was later released after posting bond. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and placed on house arrest until trial.

The protesters congregated on the street outside of his home, right in front of the officers who have been stationed there.

Like other protests, they chanted and held signs.

RELATED STORIES:

Last week, several demonstrations were held, one in front of the East Pittsburgh Police Station, and another that shut down the Parkway East. Others were held on the Homestead Grays Bridge, the South Side and a march through Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Side.

Rose was fatally shot on June 19 when Rosfeld pulled over a vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting minutes before in North Braddock.