PITTSBURGH (CBS) — A major outage is affecting Comcast customers nationwide, including the Pittsburgh market.

The outage is primarily affecting Comcast cable service, but telephone and internet services are also affected in some areas.

Comcast tweeted to customers that they are working to restore services as quickly as possible, but it is not yet known when service will come back.

Many people took to Twitter to sound off about the outage.

  1. Janice Tyburski-Waller says:
    June 29, 2018 at 2:45 PM

    My cable and phone are out , I l ive in the North Hills of Pittsburgh

    Reply Report comment

