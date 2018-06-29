Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the Fourth of July coming up next week and summer in full swing, this is prime grilling season.

While most people love the taste of grilled food, few like cleaning the grill.

Enter, the Grill Daddy.

It claims to make cleaning your grill fast and easy, but does it really do that?

Chris Smith works in the food service industry. But, at home, he loves using his grill.

“I definitely find a lot of benefits to grilling. A lot healthier, not using so much oil,” Smith said.

Because he uses his grill at least four times a week, he was the perfect tester for the Grill Daddy.

The infomercial claims, “Stop pushing grease, grime and charred leftovers with those cheap, filthy brushes that just don’t work. Get the Original Grill Daddy and clean your grill with the help of steam.”

Smith normally uses a regular grills scrapper, but can spend what feels like forever, scrubbing and scrubbing.

For the test, he threw hamburgers (with cheese), hot dogs, and chicken wings on the grill. He added sticky, sloppy barbeque sauce to the wings, to make sure the grill was good and gooey.

He and KDKA-TV’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland got a chance to really check out the Grill Daddy while the food was cooking.

The Grill Daddy instructions seemed simple.

“Unscrew the water cap and fill it with water. Replace the screw cap and tighten the screw.”

That matched up with the directions in the Infomercial. Just turn the valve and Grill Daddy’s steam technology melts away grease, grime and charred food. While stainless steel bristles whisk it away so you’ll taste the food not the leftovers.

Chris made a mess on the grill. So it was time to see if it worked.

Lynne asked Chris, if if it was easy or difficult to use the Grill Daddy?

“It’s pretty easy,” he said.

Both Chris and Lynne were pleasantly surprised at how easily the burned on cheese came off.

Chris went back on forth over the grill using the Grill Daddy and it almost seemed effortless.

“It’s a little easier. It’s easy to push it. The steam is really helpful. It will clean a lot faster,” he said.

The directions did not specify whether to turn the grill off before cooking or not.

We didn’t and Chris did not think that made any difference. When he began examining the Grill Daddy more closely, Lynne wasn’t so sure.

Chris noticed a bit of wear and tear on the Grill Daddy.

“There’s a little piece of plastic and it’s definitely melted off. This is definitely a lot of crud from the grill. So it’s pretty much stuck in there,” he said.

The Grill Daddy infomercial says not only is this a great gift idea but, “it’s built to last, works on grilling surfaces and its quick release brush heads are 100 percent dish washer safe.”

The instructions that came with ours said, “Wash with soap and water. Do not put brushes in the dish washer.”

Chris did follow the directions that suggested wearing an oven mitt or protective glove while cleaning the grill. He admitted it would have been easier to hold the Grill Daddy without the mitt.

Other than that, he had no complaints about how it was made, or how he should use it.

“It was really, really easy to use. It was quick to clean the grill, which I’m really happy with. I don’t know if I would get more than a few uses out of it, with the amount of stuff that’s on here. But, if you are looking for something that is quick and easy to use and you don’t mind spending a few bucks, this is a pretty good product,” he said.

So, does it really do that?

“The Grill Daddy really does do that,” Chris said.