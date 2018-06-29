Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Heinz

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Heinz is an adorable Labrador Retriever and Plott Hound mix. This sweet dog is full of energy and affection that he can’t wait to share with his new family. Heinz arrived at Animal Friends from another organization and is sure to melt the heart of anyone he meets with his bright personality. Heinz loves his food and is highly motivated by treats, making training and play time easy and fun! At 11-years-old, he’s looking to live the rest of his years in a loving home. Be sure to stop by and visit Heinz today!

To find out more about how to adopt Heinz, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Flash & Shay

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Meet Flash! I am very friendly, and the official greeter in the cat room. I stop at nothing — even climbing on the backs of unsuspecting visitors to get their attention! I am about 1-1/2-years-old.

To find out more about how to adopt Flash, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Shay came to us raising a litter of puppies. She was an excellent mother. She lived with a foster family and did very well in their home. Loved when the fosters’ great-grandson visited. Cannot be loose as she chases cars. Lived with other dogs in foster home. Shay likes to have her belly rubbed!

To find out more about how to adopt Shay, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

