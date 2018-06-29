Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KDKA) — A community has come together in Alabama to help rescue a deaf puppy that’s become trapped after falling down a hole that’s at least 50 feet deep.

The puppy is named Toffee. She is just 7-weeks-old and completely deaf.

According to CBS affiliate WHNT-TV, Toffee fell down the hole Thursday evening and has been stuck ever since. The drop is estimated to be about 50 feet deep.

It’s happening in south Huntsville.

The puppy’s foster owner put out an alert about the scary incident on a Lost and Found Pets Facebook page on Thursday night, and the rescue efforts have taken off from there.

The Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit even posted an update on the rescue to their own Facebook page. They say they are working with the Huntsville Fire Department to free Toffee.

The puppy’s owner said she did not realize the depth of the hole because it was covered with rocks, WHNT-TV reports. The opening is only about five-inches wide.

Officials have tried multiple ways to rescue Toffee from her predicament.

They’ve tried lowing a person down, but the entrance is too small. Other options include a crate, a tarp, a duffle bag, ropes and more. In the meantime, they are also sending down food, water and things to keep her warm.

The fire department has also hooked up a camera on a plumbing pipe and lowered it into the hole to get eyes on Toffee. They say it shows her resting under a ledge.

