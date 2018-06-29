Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Funeral services were held today for Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name was Travon Smart, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on June 18.

A private service was held at Wesley Center AME Zion Church.

Wopo’s manager said the rising star was set to sign a contract to join Wiz Khalifa’s record label.

In a Facebook post following the shooting, his manager said, “I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community. We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro #LongLiveWopo”

Wopo began his recording career when he was 14 at the Bedford Hope Center Creative Arts Corner recording studio, not far from where the musician lived with his family.

Wopo leaves behind his parents, two children and a third on the way.

According to investigators, Wopo and another person were riding in a white Mazda SUV when they were shot at close range. Police found the vehicle in the middle of the street.

Two bullet holes could be seen in the driver’s side window of the SUV before it was towed away.

One witness said the victims’ vehicle was being followed. The second vehicle pulled alongside it, fired two shots and then fled.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call city homicide detectives at (412)-323-7800.