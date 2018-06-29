JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — Several people had to be rescued after a head-on crash late Thursday night in Westmoreland County.

The two-vehicle crash was first reported just after 10:50 p.m. on Greensburg Road, between Broadway and New York Avenues, in Lower Burrell.

According to emergency dispatchers, all the people who were trapped were extricated from the vehicles. There’s no word on their conditions.

Two medical helicopters and four ambulances were called to the scene.

