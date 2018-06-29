JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who drove his vehicle through a crowd of protesters on the North Shore has been charged.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Gregory Wagner is facing three counts of recklessly endangering another person and other traffic violations.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On June 22, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the North Shore to protest over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.

WEB EXTRA: Car Drives Through Crowd:

Around 11 p.m. a car drove through the crowd, which was gathered near PNC Park. The incident created chaos just as fans were leaving a fireworks night at PNC Park.

Wagner was caught on video driving his vehicle through the crowd.

He now faces a preliminary hearing on July 11.

