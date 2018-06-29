Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who drove his vehicle through a crowd of protesters on the North Shore has been charged.
According to court documents, 58-year-old Gregory Wagner is facing three counts of recklessly endangering another person and other traffic violations.
On June 22, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the North Shore to protest over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.
WEB EXTRA: Car Drives Through Crowd:
Around 11 p.m. a car drove through the crowd, which was gathered near PNC Park. The incident created chaos just as fans were leaving a fireworks night at PNC Park.
Wagner was caught on video driving his vehicle through the crowd.
He now faces a preliminary hearing on July 11.
