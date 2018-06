Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A motorcyclist was injured when they collided with a Port Authority bus in O’Hara Township.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Gamma Drive.

Officials say the bike locked up and crashed into the bus. The motorcycle rider is in stable condition and no one on the bus was injured.

