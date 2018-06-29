JULY 4TH FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | Fayette, Greene & Washington
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, Peter Zecca

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An elderly man who had been reported missing has been found safe and sound.

According to police, Peter Zecca, 96, of Greenfield, was last seen Thursday in Elizabeth. Family members expected him to arrive at his home around 5 p.m., but they have not heard from him.

He is described as being about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a tan shirt.

Police confirmed he had been found safe Friday afternoon. Details of where he was found have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch