PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An elderly man who had been reported missing has been found safe and sound.

According to police, Peter Zecca, 96, of Greenfield, was last seen Thursday in Elizabeth. Family members expected him to arrive at his home around 5 p.m., but they have not heard from him.

He is described as being about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a tan shirt.

Police confirmed he had been found safe Friday afternoon. Details of where he was found have not been released.