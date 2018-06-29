Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RANKIN (KDKA) — State and local NAACP officials held a town hall meeting Friday to discuss the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.

Organizers want the communities to be involved in the legal process and the healing process.

The Pittsburgh branch of the NAACP hosted the meeting at the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Rankin.

Since the shooting, there have been almost daily demonstrations by protesters demanding justice, including one protest Thursday night that began at the East Pittsburgh Police station and ended up with demonstrators stopping traffic on the Tri-Boro Expressway for about an hour and a half.

The president of the Pittsburgh NAACP branch, Richard Stewart Jr., says one of the things they’re now pushing for is more training for police officers in places like East Pittsburgh.

“These boroughs are gonna have to acquire more funds to send these individuals to training on a constant basis,” Stewart said. “You just don’t go through the police academy and that’s it. You have to constantly update and upgrade your training because it changes, it evolves on a regular basis.”

